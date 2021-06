Former title challenger Herelius wins BKFC debut By Zach Hirsch Former world title challenger Steve Herelius (21-5-1, 12 KOs) of France won his Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut Saturday night versus fellow boxer Juan Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs) of Texas by split decision. The 5 round (BKFC) heavyweight bout took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. Herelius unsuccessfully challenged then WBA cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez back in 2011. Davis TKOs, dethrones Barrios in eleven Lomachenko stops Nakatani in nine

