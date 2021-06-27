Tank now simultaneously holds versions of the WBA 130, 135 and 140 pound belts.
WBA super featherweight and lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) dethroned previously undefeated WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) by eleventh round TKO on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Close disciplined fight until round eight when Davis broke it open by dropping Barrios twice, first with a right hook, then with a straight left. Barrios recovered well in round nine. A body shot put Barrios down again in round eleven and the bout was stopped soon after. Time was 2:13.
“I made it tough. I definitely could have made it easier but I went up two weight classes and I got the job done,” said Tank. “I hit him with some clean shots, but I’m the type of fighter that wants to catch you with clean shots. I don’t just want to throw any type of shot. The shots I was throwing were missing, but eventually I caught up with him.
“I knew for sure if I catch him, I’m crackin. So I caught him, and it showed. My coach was telling me to go to a jab style but I’m a southpaw so they know I’m going to that jab side. So I would try and bait him in. I faked like I was going left, and I threw my right. And my hook over top, and that’s where I caught him.
“I knew he was hurt. I just had to catch him at the right time. Floyd [Mayweather] came to me and was honest and said I was down, so he said ‘Show me that you’re great.’ And you know how we do it in the doghouse, baby!”
Davis was actually ahead on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
Wow!!!!!! Tank is bad!!!!!
As I predicted. Credit to Barrios. He lasted 9 minutes longer than I anticipated. The fight was essentially over in round 8, but he was able to take the punishment and survive until round 11.
Great win for Tank! Barrios never fought anyone as powerful, nor as talented.
Even though Davis won i dont like how Floyd talks to him between rounds, thats the corners job and it shouldnt be allowed. Having said that, very good fight.
I agree, it’s a matter of respect. You can’t have 2 voices of instruction. As a Former Boxer, that would frustrate me. As a coach, I would equally be frustrated at the disrespect.
Tank is certainly for real, battle tested. Great fight,….looking forward to Tank fighting the other punchers in the division….
Tank came thru at the end when I thought he couldn’t handle the height and length of barrios in the fight… Tank is no joke
On an inbetween round there Floyd told Davis he was losing in the unofficilal scorecards..Davis thought Floyd was just Hating…lol
Bullshit hometown stoppage, Barrios was fighting two people in the ring, the ref and tank. Tank has not been really tested but it’s coming and then we’ll see what that midget is made of, it’s easy to look good when you don’t get hit.
There was no dirty or foul line play he was hurt and turned to the side, Davis could’ve unloaded and won by Ko instead of Tko
Are you sure you were watching the Davis fight???
Don’t know which fight you were watching. Barrios and his corner did not complain or say that they were unhappy about the stoppage. You must be joking.
Outstanding fight. ‘Nuff said.
An intense fight. Barrios fought well, but he really needed to keep his jab going because a solid, consistent jab minimizes Tank’s ability to quickly get in range for displaying his explosive shots. Barrios will learn from it and push forward with his carrier.
Davis was fast, and he carried his punch to 140. I believed Davis had plenty of chances to attack Barrios’ body early, but for some reason, he neglected the early body attack. I also want to see Davis blast his jabs more often.
I liked how Davis walked down Barrios to get in range for his heavy arsenal. Let’s also give Davis credit for displaying a sturdy chin against a larger, solid punching Barrios.
What is next for Davis? At 135, it’s on the crowded side for now, but maybe he should fight Garcia. At 135, I prefer to see Haney vs. Loma; and Lopez vs. Kambosos, Jr.
At 140, maybe he can fight Prograis because I am hoping for a Taylor vs. Ramirez rematch. I have doubts about Davis’ ability to handle Taylor at 140.
You want him to fight Regis bout not Taylor? Taylor beat Regis by the thinnest of margin
Dude, you should have doubts about tank’s ability to handle any of the top guys at 140. Barrios is not even close to being on that level. Prograis or Taylor knock tank out.
Barrios lost this fight for one simple reason. He moved straight backwards. When he came forward, he was effective. When he moved backwards, he went straight back. Tank is a better fighter moving forward than he is going backwards. Virgil shouldve told him to use angles if going backwards, but to back Tank up. I think the next fight for Tank should be Mikey Garcia at 40..i dont think NOBODY at 35 (except Loma) will fight Tank now.
Wow, I thought size was going to be the difference. Congrats to tank.
Just got back to the hotel room after the fight. Sensational! Respect Atlanta . Awesome crowd banter
Awesome display from Tank, where he goes next is anyone’s guess but def P4P.
Lets see Tank fight somebody with a pulse. Dont forget Tank cherry picked Barrios at 140 and not Taylor. The same way Canyellow picked Kovalev and not Bivol. We’ll see.
i have a question…why is davis racking up all his championships while avoiding the best fighters in all 3 weight classes?
/that was a rhetorical question..
He is probably trying to copy Lomo, fighting bum fighters, that Jap was a washed up, face first guy, tailored made for Lomo, no one was ever in doubt the outcome of that fight. The Garcias amoung others thought that Barrios had a shot at beating Tank, no one had any doubts about Lomo and the Jap.
Tank Davis Vs Teo is the fight that HAS to be made! Forget Ryan Garcia who has psychological and insecurity issues.
Exciting times for Lightweight-Super Lightweight divisions. Potential matchups:
Davis v. Lopez
Lopez v. Lomachenko II
Davis v. Lomachenko
Lopez v. Garcia
Davis v. Garcia
Garcia v. Lomachenko
Barrios did not move in and out. Tank did not need to go under Barrios guard, he could more or less walk through it when he needed.
Tank was better prepared for this fight. He has faced quality several times before in fights, not to forget the quality of sparring, Barrios to be honest not really in the same way.
Barrios was way weaker than I thought, or perhaps, Tank has more power in the engine than I could think.
Not much to say. Tank is for real.
I said late tko by Davis. Floyd told Davis he was down to make him step it up. Davis is a beast. Smart in the ring and can make adjustments. Hits like a tank and then some.