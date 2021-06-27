Tank now simultaneously holds versions of the WBA 130, 135 and 140 pound belts.

WBA super featherweight and lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) dethroned previously undefeated WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) by eleventh round TKO on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Close disciplined fight until round eight when Davis broke it open by dropping Barrios twice, first with a right hook, then with a straight left. Barrios recovered well in round nine. A body shot put Barrios down again in round eleven and the bout was stopped soon after. Time was 2:13.

“I made it tough. I definitely could have made it easier but I went up two weight classes and I got the job done,” said Tank. “I hit him with some clean shots, but I’m the type of fighter that wants to catch you with clean shots. I don’t just want to throw any type of shot. The shots I was throwing were missing, but eventually I caught up with him.

“I knew for sure if I catch him, I’m crackin. So I caught him, and it showed. My coach was telling me to go to a jab style but I’m a southpaw so they know I’m going to that jab side. So I would try and bait him in. I faked like I was going left, and I threw my right. And my hook over top, and that’s where I caught him.

“I knew he was hurt. I just had to catch him at the right time. Floyd [Mayweather] came to me and was honest and said I was down, so he said ‘Show me that you’re great.’ And you know how we do it in the doghouse, baby!”

Davis was actually ahead on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.