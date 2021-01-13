Top Rank has announced on social media that former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is back in the gym. A brief quote attributed to Loma is as follows: “I have my back, I leave no room for doubt. 2021 I can’t wait to [fight].” Not sure if he means “payback” or “comeback,” but either way it’ll be good to see him in the ring again.
Top Boxing News
Sounds good to me…
Me too.
He’s a helluva fighter, be great to see him rematch Lopez, or fight some of the top guys at lightweight/super feather.
I believe he contributed to his defeat by Lopez with an unusually slow start. I see no reason why he should not go for a rematch. Lopez’s size and power will always give him problems but surely Loma can make the adjustments.
yes a rematch is a must
I don’t see this case as those where the champ loses to a youg lion, and then in the reamatch is defeated more decisively, no, I believe Lomachenko still great and if the rematch takes place, we might see the real fight we were expecting in the fist encounter. I can’t not predic a winner, because is gonna be a complete different fight.
Loma is a helluva fighter! Give him props!
And it’s true, he made Lopez’ win easier by “giving away” the first half of the fight…..
Same as he did with Salido in his 2nd pro fight….
Maybe he’s just a little “stymied” by certain styles and takes longer to adjust his fight plan?