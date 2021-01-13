WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt says beating Oscar Valdez, “will be a great springboard for my career!”

Berchelt was one of the special guests at the first “WBC Coffee Tuesday” of 2021. He stated that in defending his crown on February 20 against former Olympian Valdez, he’s preparing for a see-saw war between Mexicans at the MGM Bubble in Las Vegas.

For Miguel, this fight is crucial, as he wants to inspire new generations, as did Barrera vs. Morales, Zarate vs. Zamora, and Marquez vs. Vázquez, just to name a few.

Miguel said he is daily dedicating 5 to 6 hours to train because he knows that this bout requires extra effort.

He’s completely recovered from Covid-19, but the virus did reduce his physical condition a little, so he and his trainer Alfredo Caballero have made adjustments in preparation to get a resounding victory in what will be the seventh defense of his crown.

Regarding Oscar, Miguel fully appreciates that he is a very dangerous boxer, with a lot of experience in the amateur field and especially with a great team that knows how to guide him.

When both of them were amateurs, one of his keenest wishes was to fight him. He`ll soon get his wish in the pro sphere.

When questioned about the commitment that it represents to arrive as a favorite, Miguel was clear in saying that he is not overconfident, because, like Oscar, he also came as a challenger against Francisco Vargas and ended his reign.

Without speculating too much, Miguel mused that both trainers, Oscar and his, know that it will not be an easy fight, since they recognize the explosiveness in their boxing, so he himself classified the match as a very interesting chess game where his coach Alfredo Caballero will make his master plays, in response to the attack that Eddy’s Reynoso`s corner.

Thinking about the legacy he wants to leave in boxing, Miguel explained that in the future he will seek to make history as a lightweight. However, for the moment, his energy is completely focused on Oscar Valdez.

He predicts this will be Fight of the Year and be a thriller for the fans.