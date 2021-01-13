WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) is scheduled to face WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (20-0, 14 KOs) on January 29 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

However, Charr isn’t convinced that the bout will happen, writing on his Facebook page: “Do you think the fight will take place? Or is it a wrong play again from Don King? As I said, I am fully in training and I will be fit for the fight. From the street to the stars!”

There is speculation in the German media that the fight announcement is a ploy to get Charr stripped of the WBA belt, which Charr won in 2017 but has yet to defend. At this point. it’s not even certain that Charr can enter the U.S. due to COVID-19 restrictions.