WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) is scheduled to face WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (20-0, 14 KOs) on January 29 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
However, Charr isn’t convinced that the bout will happen, writing on his Facebook page: “Do you think the fight will take place? Or is it a wrong play again from Don King? As I said, I am fully in training and I will be fit for the fight. From the street to the stars!”
There is speculation in the German media that the fight announcement is a ploy to get Charr stripped of the WBA belt, which Charr won in 2017 but has yet to defend. At this point. it’s not even certain that Charr can enter the U.S. due to COVID-19 restrictions.
I question if the bout(s) will take place either. I would think during this goofy pandemic that more time and focus would be needed to put things in place to maximize monetary gains from the fights. Unless I am missing something that is what I question.
I must have missed something. When did Trevor Bryan become an interim heavyweight champion!?!?
Boxing has always been known as the red light district of sports, and this fight is a perfect example why; two guys fighting on a PPV card that nobody in their right mind will buy, for a World title that nobody knew existed, and one of the participants isn’t even sure the fight will happen or if he could even enter the country!… Don King keeping it real!