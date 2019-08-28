Vasiliy Lomachenko 18:1 and Erislandy Lara 40:1 are huge betting favorites to win their world title fights this Saturday.

WBA/WBO lightweight champion Lomachenko is a -1800 favorite to add the vacant WBC belt to his collection against Luke Campbell +1150 on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London.

Former world champion Erislandy Lara is a whopping -4000 favorite to win back the vacant WBA 154lb title against Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez +1600 on Saturday at the Minneapolis Armory.

In the closest match-up this week, 39-year-old former WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin is a narrow -165 favorite to beat Hughey Fury +135 on the Loma-Campbell undercard.

Other notable fights:

Jeff Horn -505 vs. Michael Zerafa +365

Charlie Edwards -350 vs. Julio Cesar Martinez +260

Joshua Buatsi -10,000 vs. Ryan Ford +3500