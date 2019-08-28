By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has offered up three reasons why Andy Ruiz Jr. will successfully defend his WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles against former champion Anthony Joshua in Saudi, Arabia on December 7th. Speaking to Business Insider, Fury stated the desert heat, the fact that Ruiz has already kayoed Joshua, and Joshua’s lack of skills will make the difference.

Reason 1: “It’s a bizarre location in Saudi Arabia and the heat might affect both fighters. If anything, Andy Ruiz might be more used to the heat because he’s Mexican and lives in California. It’s always hot there, whereas Joshua lives in London and it’s not always hot there.”

Reason 2: “[Joshua’s] already been knocked out, so that favors Ruiz.”

Reason 3: “I think fighting fire with fire with someone who is quicker than you and puts better shots together is a disaster. I don’t really see the fight going any differently unless AJ comes out and boxes on his toes, which we know he can’t do.”