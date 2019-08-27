Star Boxing has announced that undefeated super lightweight “Action” Anthony Laureano (11-0, 4 KOs) and light heavyweight Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera (12-0, 10 KOs) will headline “Catskills Clash II” on September 14 at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, New York. Laureano faces Brian “Sweet” Jones (15-10, 9 KOs), while Rivera takes on Israel “Bumaye” Duffus (19-5, 16 KOs). Both are scheduled eight-rounders. The undercard will feature welterweight Dennis “Billabong” Okoth (4-2-1, 2 KOs) against Boubacar Sylla (10-0, 7 KOs).