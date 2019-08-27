Welterweight Daniel “Danny” Evangelista Jr. (20-10-2, 16 KOs) will step in to fight Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (11-1, 6 KOs) in the eight-round main event of this Friday’s special edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights. Kerobyan was initially scheduled to fight Oscar Molina, but a last-minute injury forced him to step out the fight. The fight card will take place at the Pasadena City Hall and be streamed on Facebook Watch.

In the co-main event, featherweight Emilio “The Kid” Sanchez (18-1, 12 KOs) will face Jose Gonzalez (23-8-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Also, light heavyweight Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev (1-0, 1 KO) will fight in an eight-rounder against Adrian Luna (22-6-1, 14 KOs). Welterweight Cornell Hines (5-0, 2 KOs) will face Eben Vargas (9-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder. Lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) will return in a six-rounder against Miguel Mendoza (23-16-2, 22 KOs). Super featherweight Anthony Garnica (3-0, 2 KOs) will square off against Yaqub Kareem (14-11-1, 8 KOs) in a four-rounder.