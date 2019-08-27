After his convincing victory over Filipino Vic Saludar last Saturday, Puerto Rican minimumweight Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (14-1, 5 KOs) received his WBO world champion belt this afternoon in an event held at the Mayor’s House of Trujillo Alto.



Bimbito becomes the third Puerto Rican to win a 105-pound title in history joining Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderón and Álex “El Nene “Sánchez. He is also the only Puerto Rican (male boxer) with a world crown at the moment.