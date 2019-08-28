August 28, 2019
Boxing News

Barnes-Harris on ESPN+

Double Olympic bronze medalist Paddy “The Leprechaun” Barnes (6-2, 1 KO) says he has no ill feelings towards undefeated European and Commonwealth flyweight champion Jay Harris (16-0, 8 KOs), who he faces on October 11 at Belfast’s legendary Ulster Hall in a bout to be streamed live on ESPN+.

“I’m not going to try and play any mind games,” stated Barnes. “They’re a load of rubbish. People are already buying tickets so I don’t need to do any of that fake stuff to try and sell this fight. Jay is a nice guy and we’ve sparred before. I like him. I’m sure he won’t say anything negative about me because we’re both respectful people.”

Jeff Horn really, REALLY likes middleweight
Loma and Lara are massive betting favorites

Top Boxing News

    • >