Double Olympic bronze medalist Paddy “The Leprechaun” Barnes (6-2, 1 KO) says he has no ill feelings towards undefeated European and Commonwealth flyweight champion Jay Harris (16-0, 8 KOs), who he faces on October 11 at Belfast’s legendary Ulster Hall in a bout to be streamed live on ESPN+.

“I’m not going to try and play any mind games,” stated Barnes. “They’re a load of rubbish. People are already buying tickets so I don’t need to do any of that fake stuff to try and sell this fight. Jay is a nice guy and we’ve sparred before. I like him. I’m sure he won’t say anything negative about me because we’re both respectful people.”