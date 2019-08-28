By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn is confident he will much stronger fighting at middleweight poundage when he steps into the ring against Michael Zerafa on Saturday in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia



“The timing and power at this middleweight limit has been extraordinary,” Horn told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I really, really like sitting at this weight…I should fight better and harder for the whole fight. I normally have a bad round…round nine hasn’t been great. I have to push through that little lull in my fights, hopefully at the higher weight it won’t happen.”