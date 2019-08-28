Before they battle for the vacant WBA super welterweight title this Saturday night on FOX, former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and Ramon “El Inocente” Alvarez traded words on “PBC Face to Face.” There is history between Lara and the Alvarez clan as Lara lost a close and controversial decision Ramon’s brother Canelo Alvarez in 2014.



Erislandy Lara: “I’m going to be honest with you, as I sit here facing you in front of the camera, I am going to work very hard at my camp to knock you out. Okay? I’m coming to knock you out and we’re going to work hard for that. To win this fight is to turn the page. If the opportunity comes to fight with your brother again, we fight again. I am ready to fight with your brother.”

Ramon Alvarez: “He will not be facing my brother, nor do I think he will face him again. He should focus now on what is coming. I’m what is coming. I will work to make things very clear to Lara that I am not my brother and that this fight will not be the same. This fight has nothing to do with controversies. I think I have a different style to show and I’m going to show it this night.”