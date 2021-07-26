“Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs) says he will take full advantage of the opportunity when he clashes with former world title challenger Avni Yildirim (21-3, 12 KOs) for the IBF International super middleweight title on DAZN Saturday in promoter Eddie Hearn’s backyard in Brentwood, Essex, England. Yildirim heads into battle on the back of a bad third round loss against Canelo Alvarez in February at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“I don’t feel like I’m an underdog in this one. If anything I’m the favorite,” proclaimed Cullen “He has been in with the best. You’ll see on fight night that I should be up there as well. You can’t really go off Canelo, he’s a superstar, isn’t he? Whoever he fights he beats! All I can take away from it is Yildirim is a tough and strong lad.

“He comes for a fight. It can only be an exciting scrap. Everyone knows I enjoy getting involved in a fight. He enjoys a fight too. No matter what time it is in the ring, whatever round it is, we’re going to clash. It’s going to be a brilliant fight for the crowd and for those watching on DAZN.

“At the end of the day he’s a fighting man and he doesn’t want to get beat. Anybody that gets into the ring doesn’t want to get beat. He’s going to give it his all and I’m going to give it my all. You don’t look past anybody, and Yildirim shouldn’t be looking past me. We’ll prove to everyone how good I am. You’ll see my hand getting raised at the end of the night.

“This is going to be a dream come true for me hopefully. You never know, anything could happen after this. It’s entirely up to Matchroom and DAZN. Get past Yildirim and it puts me right up there. I think he’s ranked at number 21 or 22 in the world. There’s no reason not to be putting me up there.”