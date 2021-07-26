WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. opened as a massive 4:1 favorite with BetMGM to retain his belts. Since last week, the money has been pouring in on 42-year-old Manny Pacquiao, who is now only a 2:1 underdog for their August 21 PPV bout in Las Vegas.

“Two years out of the ring allowed my body to rest. My energy stores are overflowing,” said Manny. “I am so grateful to God that I can still fight at this level against the best and to still have these opportunities at age 42. I am still amazed that I have won world titles in each decade, going back to the nineties. My fight with Errol Spence is not just a battle between the two best welterweights but between two of the best fighters. There is no “B side” in this fight. I have just as much to prove in this fight as Errol does. We are going to bring out the best in each other. It is the type of fight that makes boxing so great.”

Trainer Freddie Roach added, “Working with Manny never gets old. In fact, it seems like Manny never gets old! And hearing that all the money is coming in on Manny reminds me of the song, The Best Is Yet To Come, because that has been the common thread throughout Manny’s boxing career. I am just so damn proud of Manny for picking Errol Spence for this fight. It’s a real fight and what a great example to set. You want respect? You want to establish a legacy? Look at what Manny and Spence will be doing on August 21. It’s the type of fight that returns boxing to the front page.”