WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. opened as a massive 4:1 favorite with BetMGM to retain his belts. Since last week, the money has been pouring in on 42-year-old Manny Pacquiao, who is now only a 2:1 underdog for their August 21 PPV bout in Las Vegas.
“Two years out of the ring allowed my body to rest. My energy stores are overflowing,” said Manny. “I am so grateful to God that I can still fight at this level against the best and to still have these opportunities at age 42. I am still amazed that I have won world titles in each decade, going back to the nineties. My fight with Errol Spence is not just a battle between the two best welterweights but between two of the best fighters. There is no “B side” in this fight. I have just as much to prove in this fight as Errol does. We are going to bring out the best in each other. It is the type of fight that makes boxing so great.”
Trainer Freddie Roach added, “Working with Manny never gets old. In fact, it seems like Manny never gets old! And hearing that all the money is coming in on Manny reminds me of the song, The Best Is Yet To Come, because that has been the common thread throughout Manny’s boxing career. I am just so damn proud of Manny for picking Errol Spence for this fight. It’s a real fight and what a great example to set. You want respect? You want to establish a legacy? Look at what Manny and Spence will be doing on August 21. It’s the type of fight that returns boxing to the front page.”
Marketability in ticket sales can be enhanced by using betting schematics in the media. What better way to sell PPV sales, but to say the betting odds are getting close! In addition, adds excitement to the fight, right? I never pay attention to betting odds when it comes to fights unless I am in the market to make some cash. Your mileage may vary. Have a great today!
All the best Pacman, but 42 is 42 no matter how great you were. Unless Spence is not fully himself anymore, and maybe the Pacquiao camp knows more about this. Other than that this is a fight that should not be happening.
Anyone who bets on Pac for this fight is a schmuck.
Ha! Bet you said the same thing when he fought Thurman?!!!
One thing is for sure. Spence is not a Thurman and Thurman is not a Spence. Two different fighters for sure. Spence would beat Thurman in my opinion. Manny is not the same Manny we saw a few years back. I worry his advancing age will slow some of his reflexes and make him vulnerable for Spence’s arsenal of weapons.
On paper.. Spence should win.. easy. But we’re talking about Manny Pacquiao. He’s different. Spence has the reach and size but the problem is that he doesn’t always use it in his fights. I’m not sure if it was a left hook that caught Spence off balance that Mikey caught him with coming in. I remember talking about how Spence shouldn’t be that easy to find. So I can see Manny landing some shots depending on how Spence decides to approach the fight. Obviously Manny is not the Manny from the past but he’s still dangerous. Still.. I have to pick Spence to win. But I’ve bet against Pacquiao before in the past and lost so.. we’ll see
Good points. Spence has not been beaten yet and many folks thought him fighting Garcia was a mistake coming off the car accident. Hmmm… Guess we were proven wrong on that thought. Spence has youth on his side in this case. That is the factor I feel will make Manny vulnerable to getting beat in this fight. Guess we will see.
Who will PBC fix as the decision winner? Pac is more money right now, but Spence has upside for years to come.
A 42 year old boxing legend tightening the odds tells you that this 42 boxing icon/legend/great will shock the world by beating Spence…