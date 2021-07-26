By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan spoke to Fightnews.com about an August 21 boxing promotion in Columbus, Ohio. “We have a pay-per-view promotion on August 21 in Columbus, Ohio,” said the Colonel. “My two adopted black sons, Darrin Daniels and Dennis Brooks, are the promoters. It will be going to China and Russia to an audience of over a billion people live. I have Don King involved and there will be many celebrities there.
The show will start at 4PM and will be going up against the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence fight, so we will have screens up around the stadium so that fight can be televised throughout the arena.
“Our show will be only $14.95. We have a new organization that we run. It’s the American Black Boxing Association. There will be an award for the best black boxer of the show. That boxer will get a photo taken with the belt.
“We have the American Boxing Association that we purchased from Gene Smith. I am negotiating with the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and Duane Ford to see if this title can be under the WBC. We will have a concert the night before the promotion.
“Our second show will be on the 26th of October.”
Here we go again with yet another push for one particular ethnic group. “It’s the American BLACK Boxing Association, — even with an award for the best Black boxer on the show.” Someone needs to step up and protest against this conspicuous discrimination against other ethnicities. While it would be just as wrong if it happened to be the “American WHITE Boxing Association lavishing awards to the best white fighter on the card,” —common sense and human decency wouldn’t allow for such nonsense. This is some ugly stuff indeed.
Randy: I was going to post similar ideas but you beat me to it.
More wasted space on Sheridan really nobody cares with the crap he talks about. Just ignore what he says and hope he disappears. Anything would be more interesting than reading what he says
Thanks Gary, but I would still like to gain your perspective on this subject as well. Since we’re all uniquely distinct from one another, — even when something is shared in common, the other person’s take on the subject shared will tend to mutually sharpen both. — I hope that makes at least SOME sense. (LOL)
Does a white boxer have a chance to get fair treatment at this show , or whites , asians , latinos , native Americans are banned from participation
I don’t know what to make of this. I guess there are black TV networks, black colleges, black organizations, etc., so I guess it’s OK. Seems a bit divisive but I’d like to hear what others think.
This guy is senile , has to be stopped , the sooner the better . Promotes racial segregation .
completely useless