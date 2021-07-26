By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan spoke to Fightnews.com about an August 21 boxing promotion in Columbus, Ohio. “We have a pay-per-view promotion on August 21 in Columbus, Ohio,” said the Colonel. “My two adopted black sons, Darrin Daniels and Dennis Brooks, are the promoters. It will be going to China and Russia to an audience of over a billion people live. I have Don King involved and there will be many celebrities there.

The show will start at 4PM and will be going up against the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence fight, so we will have screens up around the stadium so that fight can be televised throughout the arena.

“Our show will be only $14.95. We have a new organization that we run. It’s the American Black Boxing Association. There will be an award for the best black boxer of the show. That boxer will get a photo taken with the belt.

“We have the American Boxing Association that we purchased from Gene Smith. I am negotiating with the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and Duane Ford to see if this title can be under the WBC. We will have a concert the night before the promotion.

“Our second show will be on the 26th of October.”