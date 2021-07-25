Ahead on all three judges’ scorecards at the time, heavyweight Carlos Takam is outraged at what he believes was a premature stoppage by referee Steve Gray in Saturday’s clash with Joe Joyce.

Takam stated, “Joe Joyce was punching at me yes, but I see that he was getting really tired, so I tried to keep my hands up, that was my strategy, to come back after he was tired and put him out. He stopped the fight and I ask [the ref] Why? Why? I used my experience, I know what I am doing, but he stopped the fight.”

Takam’s promoter Joe DeGuardia added, “[Takam] was alert. You could see in his eyes he was aware of what was going on, and was defending himself. While certainly a factor, it’s not just about whether a fighter is throwing punches back. When you have an experienced veteran fighter like Carlos, who is clearly winning an important heavyweight fight, it’s important to get it right.

“The referee must also know who is in that ring, his acumen, experience, basically his ring generalship. These are things that must be taken into consideration in order to make the right call. Unfortunately for Carlos tonight, we believe the wrong decision was made and that he was alert and defending himself while waiting to launch his counter-attack at the right precise moment. We think a rematch is warranted.”