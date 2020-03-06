After four years away, three-division world champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares returned to Venezuela to spend time with his people and hold a press conference. Linares talked about his current boxing status and for his goals for this 2020, in which the main objective is becoming world champion in the lightweight division to regain his elite fighter status.

“I promised Gilberto Jesús Mendoza (WBA President) that no matter how, this year I’ll become champion one more time. Not only for the WBA, but also for my country and my family,” he stated in an interview that was streamed through the World Boxing Association youtube channel.

The 34-year-old fighter made a retrospective of his life and career, going into details on how he got his opportunities and thanked Mendoza and his father, who is the emeritus president of the WBA, for guiding him through this long and complicated path to greatness. He also expressed his gratitude for the support the WBA is providing to amateur boxing throughout the world and especially to Venezuela.

“I always mention Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. Thanks to him and thanks his father that I am where I am. It wasn’t only my father, who introduced boxing to me, but my family that gave me the opportunity to go to Japan at only 16 years old, my mother, siblings. I always tell Gilberto that I don’t know how grateful I am with him and his father for having taken me to Japan and helping me out. I keep asking for him the opportunity as a boxer and that he keeps supporting amateur and professional boxing, which we have always loved. The best I can do as am athlete is proving that there is still more of Jorge Linares for the future and obtaining a new WBA title.”

Linares Knocked out Carlos Morales on February 14 in four rounds in a bout we could see a stronger and explosive Linares. The Venezuelan assured that all of that was because of a series o elements that surrounded him during the preparation for that fight which took place in Anaheim, California.

“I made some adjustments in my career, personally, and more importantly psychologically,” said Linares. “Returning to Japan where I started my career, working with my younger brother Carlos, who is my official trainer and the best Teiken Promotions trainer. Everything has worked excellent for me, that decision was taken after the loss against Cano. I made my comeback in September facing a Filipino in Tokyo, and now that great performance I had with Carlos Morales back in February, a fighter who complicated things for Ryan García, and once again we stole the show. That means a lot to me because I now feel prepared to be back in the big leagues.”

He also talked about his plans for the immediate future: “Now I hear some names like Ryan García and Luke Campbell for a second fight. There are many good opponents in the 135lb division and that’s why I felt motivated to be back to this weight class.

Linares will spend a few days in Venezuela, and he has gathered with several authorities of different organizations to talk about the support to boxing in this country, a goal he has well traced to contribute with Venezuelan fighters in both amateur and professional boxing.

