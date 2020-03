DAZN Weights from Manchester, England

Scott Quigg 129.5 vs Jono Carroll 130

Zach Parker 167.25 vs. Rohan Murdock 167.5

Hughie Fury 238.5 vs. Pavel Sour 243.25

Anthony Fowler 156.25 vs. Theophilus Tetteh 155.25

Jack Cullen 161.75 vs. Tomas Reynoso 162 Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Linares vows to be champion again in 2020

