By David Finger

Boxing fans in New Mexico will have a rare opportunity this Saturday (March 7) with a Fresquez Productions promoted boxing show featuring one of the hottest prospects in the Southwest. In the main event Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego takes on Jeronil Borres of the Philippines as part of an exciting six bout boxing card dubbed March Badness. The event will take place at the Isleta Resort and Casino just outside of Albuquerque.

That alone would make it an exciting event for New Mexico boxing fans, but Saturday also will give collectors the rare opportunity to purchase a few pieces for the “man cave” as promoter Lenny Fresquez has donated a treasure trove of boxing memorabilia in support of the Albuquerque’s Police Athletic League amateur boxing program. These items will be available for sale at the event, with all proceeds going to the PAL, which faces financial troubles and may be forced to shut its doors on March 18th. Included in the memorabilia are numerous fight posters of Johnny Tapia, Holly Holm, and numerous autographed items including a pair of boxing gloves autographed by Muhammad Ali.

As for the boxing show itself, the main event will feature undefeated super flyweight prospect Matthew Griego (10-0, 8 KOs) as he takes on Jeronil Borres (11-4-1, 6 KOs) in a ten round fight. Although Borres is a last minute sub (original opponent Ronnie Baldonado hit visa troubles this week and was unable to enter the United States from the Philippines) he is still seen as a fairly solid fighter to pick up at the last minute, and it will give boxing fans a chance to see where Greigo stands as a national prospect. Borres has only been stopped twice: undefeated prospect Junto Nakatani, who is slated to fight for the vacant WBO world title next month, stopped Borres in one round in 2018 and contender Ivan Soriano, who is fighting for the IBF International title on March 8, stopped Borres in three back in 2017. For Greigo to make a statement to boxing fans he wants to be the third man to pull off the dominant win over the gritty Filipino.

The undercard features an exciting light heavyweight fight between Lorenzo Benavidez (3-1-1, 1 KO) and “Irish” Bryant McClain (5-3-3, 1 KO) in a six round light heavyweight fight that will be a rematch of a draw between the two men back in November of last year.

Also on the card, undefeated Mario Gonzalez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Hobbs, New Mexico will take on debuting Brad Grelck of Gillette Wyoming in a four round middleweight fight. Clinton Chavez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque will take on another rookie in Luis Marez of Albuquerque in a four round super welterweight fight.

And rounding off the card an interesting female fight will feature Jordanne Garcia (4-1-1, 0 KOs) as she takes on debuting Jozette Cotton in a four round middleweight fight. Tickets are still available and can be obtained at the gate or by calling the Isleta Resort and Casino or via their webpage.