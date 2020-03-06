March 6, 2020
Results from Dubai, UAE

In an upset, featherweight Ionut Baluta (13-2, 2 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over former IBF junior featherweight world champion TJ “The Power” Doheny (22-2, 16 KOs). In his second bout since losing his world title, Doheny looked flat as Baluta got off to a good start. Doheny came on over the second half of the fight. A point deduction against Doheny in the final round didn’t matter as Baluta prevailed 77-74, 78-74, 78-74.

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Rohan Date (12-0-1, 9 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Rivo Kundimang (9-3-2, 5 KOs). Kundimang indicated he didn’t want any more after taking a good body shot. Time was 2:19.

Unbeaten super middleweight Cesar Mateo Tapia (12-0, 7 KOs) took out Steve Collins Jr. (14-4-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. A barrage of punches put Collins down and out at 1:54. Collins is the son of former WBO super middleweight champion Steve Collins Sr.

Heavyweight prospect Zhan Kossobutskiy (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a second round KO over Abraham Tabul (17-4-1, 14 KOs). A body shot dropped Tabul and he didn’t beat the count. Time was 1:30.

