FOX Weights from Brooklyn Adam Kownacki 265.2 vs. Robert Helenius 238.8

(WBA heavyweight eliminator) Efe Ajagba 242.2 vs. Razvan Cojanu 265.6 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX Jiminez-Lasisi draw, Doheny upset by Baluta

