Boxeo Telemundo continues its spring series tonight in Mexico City. The main event is a crossroads bout between Mexican countrymen Juan “Pinky” Alejo (25-6-1, 14 KOs) and Armando “Ichiro Oseki” Torres (25-18, 19 KOs).

Alejo has had two failed world title attempts and seeks a third to be the charm. A win over the WBC #6 ranked Torres can get him right back on track for another world title opportunity.

You came up short in your last appearance on Telemundo. Whats adjustments have you made?

I have made some changes in my preparation. My team decided to have more intense physical training. We worked with Charly Martinez and Nicolas Romero for this training camp.

What strengths do you see your opponent has?

He is very strong and also experienced. He can also come on strong late as well after getting his second wind.

Do you feel you have to be any more aggressive being that your opponent is the local fighter?

We are actually friends but were facing off in the ring now. That’s how it is in boxing sometimes. I am coming in there to do my absolute best to win this fight.

How important is this victory toward your quest for another world title opportunity?

It is very important that I win convincingly and impressively. I want to make a statement that I deserve another opportunity to challenge for a world title.

What kind of fight should the viewers expect tonight?

I am entering the fight tonight very prepared. I had a full training camp. I am going to fight inteligent but the two of us are going to put on an exciting fight for the fans.

* * *

Tickets still available by visiting boletia.com or at the box office in Blackberry Auditorium. “Pinky” Alejo vs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres airs the Friday 11:35EST on Telemundo.