By Ron Jackson

IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena heads a five-fight bill at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night when he meets Patrick Ferguson from Spokane, Washington in a non-title fight scheduled for ten rounds at a weight limit of 96kgs (212lbs).

There are four other championship bouts on this quality Golden Gloves Promotions bill, which will be broadcast live on Supersport.

The 28-year-old Lerena (25-1, 12 KOs) who will be having his second fight this year won the vacant IBO cruiserweight belt in September 2017 and has made successful defenses against Dmytro Kucher, Roman Golovashchenko, Artur Mann, Vasil Ducar, Sefer Seferi and Firat Arslan.

The slightly taller Ferguson, 29, made his pro debut in April 2016 and has racked up a record of 17-2-1, 13 KOs.

His only two losses have come against Abram Tabul and Benjamin Kellehar both on points and outside his home country.

This is a must-win for Lerena against the No. 75 ranked IBO cruiserweight Ferguson, who could extend him the distance if he wants a crack at one of the major organization belts.

UNDERCARD

In the opening bout of the evening Rofhiwa Nemushungwa 12-6-2; 3 meets the talented Ricardo Malajika 6-0; 5 in a clash for the vacant African Boxing Union and WBA Pan Africa titles.

The exiting prospect Jabulani Makhense 10-0; 5 defends his WBA Pan Africa welterweight title against Mardochee Kuvesa Katembo 13-3-1; 0 from the DRC.

In the third bout of the evening the veteran Johnny Muller 21-9-2; 14 faces Akani Phuzi 11-0; 5 in a clash for the WBA Pan African cruiserweight title.

In what could be a closely fought encounter Simon Dladla 6-0; 5 meets Roarke Knapp in a fight for the IBO Youth junior middleweight title.

All five fights on the bill are scheduled for ten rounds.