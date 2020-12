Franco-Maloney 3 in the works By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered an immediate rematch between Super Flyweight Champion Joshua Franco and challenger Andrew Moloney. They will have 30 days to negotiate the terms or the fight will be called to purse bids. Lerena meets Ferguson in a non-title fight

