By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unheralded JBC unranked Kento Yabusaki (8-4-1, 5 KOs), 111 3/4, scored an upset decision over former OPBF 108-pound and ex-Japanese 105-pound titlist Shin Ono (24-11-3, 6 KOs), 112, over eight heats on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. In a contest of southpaws, Yabusaki decked the 37-year-old veteran Ono with a smashing left in the second and put on an aggressive performance, though he, 23, was often grabbed by Ono, a twice world challenger, who attempted to avert the youngster’s aggression. The sixth saw Yabusaki open a gash over Ono’s right optic with a legal shot, which obviously became a nuisance for the veteran southpaw. The winner will enter the JBC’s ratings thanks to his unexpected triumph.

Promoter: Hideki Todaka Promotions.

_

