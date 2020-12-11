December 11, 2020
Boxing Results

Zirolian halts Ota in 39 seconds

Zerolian Riku01

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Hard-punching prospect, Zirolian Riku (12-3, 11 KOs), 132.5, displayed a one-punch stoppage when he landed a looping left hook that dropped Takuya Ota (8-4-1, 6 KOs), 132.25, with such a thud that the ref promptly declared a halt to save the loser from further punishment at only 0:39 of the opening session in a scheduled eight on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.

The haymaker was a very devastating shot that stunned the crowd as well as the third man who quickly made a well-timed stoppage.

Zirolian, whose real name is Riku Takahashi, loves to eat ramen (Chinese noodle in soup) at Ramen Ziro (a well-known restaurant chain in Tokyo area), although it consists of many carbohydrates and oily soup, so it is not recommendable for a boxer to eat ramen so regularly in terms of weight-making. But Riku was such a ramen-eater that he has his nom-de-guerre of his favorite ramen restaurant. Funny. We may see a McDonaldian or a KF Chickenian in our Japanese ring in the near future.

Promoter: Ichiriki Promotions.

Attendance: 654 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

