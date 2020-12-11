By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #10 super bantamweight Brock Jarvis (18-0, 16 KOs) stopped Mark Schleibs (12-1, 8 KOs) in round five of a scheduled ten round bout on Friday with the IBF Pan Pacific title up for grabs in a nationally Foxtel televised bout at the Coorong Pavilion, Exhibition Park, Canberra. Referee Les Fear crowned Jarvis at 1.16.

“I still think we have a lot of work to do, I’ll keep working on it,” Jarvis said. “It was good, Mark put up a good fight so I thank him for that. I haven’t fought in over a year, but I’ve been busy in the gym. I was confident I’d be fine, thanks to Luke Jackson, Hassan Hamden, all the guys I’ve been sparring. Thanks to Dean Lonergan and Stu Duncan for having me in the main event.”

In other action, IBF#10 lightweight Jacob Ng (14-0, 11 KOs) forced a five round stoppage over Hunter Loane (8-1-1, 5 KOs) in a scheduled ten round bout. Ng retained IBF and WBO regional titles.

Promoter Dean Lonergan and Nick Boutzos.