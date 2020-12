Weights from Germany

Roman Fress 199.1 vs. Erdogan Kadrija 193.8

(German cruiserweight title) Tom Dzemski 174.8 vs. Jihad Nasif 173.9

Nina Meinke 125.4 vs. Angela Cannizzaro 123.7

Jurgen Uldedaj 199.3 vs. Bojan Castic 191.8

Tomas Salek 246.9 vs. Mario Lakatos 226.4

Artur Henrik 158.7 vs. Krisztian Santa 156.3 Venue: Maritim Hotel, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

