December 11, 2020
Joshua-Pulev heats up at weigh-in

Joshua V Pulev Weigh In
Photo: Dave Thompson/Matchroom

No social distancing at today’s weigh-in for Saturday’s fight between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Kubrat Pulev. Both fighters got in each other’s grill. Joshua weighed 239, while Pulev weighed 240.

  • Joshua plays it safe, then it is a decision. If he has watched the Wlad/Pulev fight and decides to throw some big right hands, this should be a stoppage at some point. Sorry Pulev, not going to be winning a title in this lifetime.

