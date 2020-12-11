No social distancing at today’s weigh-in for Saturday’s fight between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Kubrat Pulev. Both fighters got in each other’s grill. Joshua weighed 239, while Pulev weighed 240.
Joshua plays it safe, then it is a decision. If he has watched the Wlad/Pulev fight and decides to throw some big right hands, this should be a stoppage at some point. Sorry Pulev, not going to be winning a title in this lifetime.