Joshua-Pulev heats up at weigh-in No social distancing at today’s weigh-in for Saturday’s fight between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Kubrat Pulev. Both fighters got in each other’s grill. Joshua weighed 239, while Pulev weighed 240. _ Evan Holyfield & Cassius Chaney Notes Weights from Germany

Top Boxing News

