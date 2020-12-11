December 11, 2020
Boxing News

Berlanga looks to extend KO1 streak

Super middleweight KO artist Edgar Berlanga — 15-0 with 15 first-round knockouts — will seek to extend his streak against veteran Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Bubble on ESPN.

“I’m 100 percent ready for the fight. Get your popcorn ready,” stated Berlanga Thursday. “I don’t dwell on the first-round stuff. If it happens, it happens. I’m ready to go 12 rounds. It doesn’t matter how many rounds we are fighting. Every camp, I prepare to go 12 full rounds.”

Sierra, who has never been stopped as a pro, stated “I’ve been in the gym for three months. Tune in. I’m going to slay the ‘Monster.’”

Lerena meets Ferguson in a non-title fight
WBC #13 Dominguez barely gets by Lara

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • This dude has hammer hands!!! His last fight he never even loaded up and he stopped a guy who was never stopped before. He’s going to be fun to watch.

    Reply

  • More than one referee has gone out of his way to prematurely stop some of Berlanga’s fights–it’s as if they’re actively assisting his K.O. streak. Also, Berlanga is vulnerable to being knocked down himself (which almost happened in one of his fights) due to balance issues. He has been matched very carefully.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: