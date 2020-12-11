Super middleweight KO artist Edgar Berlanga — 15-0 with 15 first-round knockouts — will seek to extend his streak against veteran Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Bubble on ESPN.

“I’m 100 percent ready for the fight. Get your popcorn ready,” stated Berlanga Thursday. “I don’t dwell on the first-round stuff. If it happens, it happens. I’m ready to go 12 rounds. It doesn’t matter how many rounds we are fighting. Every camp, I prepare to go 12 full rounds.”

Sierra, who has never been stopped as a pro, stated “I’ve been in the gym for three months. Tune in. I’m going to slay the ‘Monster.’”