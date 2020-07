Leo, Williams make weight

Angelo Leo 121 vs. Tramaine Williams 121.5

(WBO Junior Featherweight title) Ra’eese Aleem 121.25 vs. Marcus Bates 121.25

(WBA super bantamweight title eliminator) Joe George 174.25 vs. Marcos Escudero 173.5 Venue: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

Promoter: TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime Mares joins Showtime announce team DAZN Weights from London

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.