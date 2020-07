DAZN Weights from London

Sam Eggington 153.75 vs. Ted Cheeseman 153.25

(IBF International super welterweight title) James Tennyson 134.5 vs. Gavin Gwynne 134.25

Fabio Wardley 224 vs. Simon Vallily 224

Dalton Smith 140.5 vs. Nathan Bennett 140

Jordan Gill 125.75 vs. Reece Bellotti 125.25 Venue: Fight Camp, London

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: Fight Camp, London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

