Four-time world champion and Olympian Abner Mares will join this Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing announce team. Mares will work alongside host Brian Custer, play-by-play announcer Mauro Ranallo, Al Bernstein (analyst), Jimmy Lennon, Jr. (ring announcing), Steve Farhood (scoring), and Jim Gray (ringside reporter).

Malignaggi out?

Missing from the Showtime team is popular analyst Paulie Malignaggi, who has reportedly been frozen out by the network for his view on racism expressed in an interview earlier this year. Click here to see the video.