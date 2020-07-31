Unbeaten Commonwealth light heavyweight titleholder Lyndon “King” Arthur (17-0, 12 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Dec Spelman (16-4, 8 KOs) on Friday night at BT Sport Studio in London. Spelman pressed the action, but was outboxed by Arthur, who landed the better punches. Scores were 116-112, 116-113, 119-109.
Other Results
Nick Ball W8 Jerome Campbell (super featherweight)
Caoimhin Agyarko TKO9 Jez Smith (middleweight)
Brad Strand W4 Brett Fidoe (super bantamweight)
Andrew Cain TKO3 Ed Harrison (featherweight)