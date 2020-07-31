Arthur outpoints Spelman, retains C’wealth belt Unbeaten Commonwealth light heavyweight titleholder Lyndon “King” Arthur (17-0, 12 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Dec Spelman (16-4, 8 KOs) on Friday night at BT Sport Studio in London. Spelman pressed the action, but was outboxed by Arthur, who landed the better punches. Scores were 116-112, 116-113, 119-109. Other Results

Nick Ball W8 Jerome Campbell (super featherweight)

Caoimhin Agyarko TKO9 Jez Smith (middleweight)

Brad Strand W4 Brett Fidoe (super bantamweight)

Andrew Cain TKO3 Ed Harrison (featherweight) Mares joins Showtime announce team

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

