Metz still unbeaten, defeats Syrowatka By Pasi Taavitsainen Unbeaten welterweight from Finland Oskari Metz (12-0, 4 KOs) took an impressive eight round round unanimous decision over local favorite Michal Syrowatka (22-4, 7 KOs) on Friday night in Radom, Poland. 28-year-old Metz won every round. Srisaket defeats Ruenroeng Arthur outpoints Spelman, retains C'wealth belt

Top Boxing News

