Two-time former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (48-5-1, 41 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over former IBF flyweight champion Amnat Ruenroeng (20-4, 6 KOs) in a fight at 120 lbs. with no spectators on Saturday at Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand. Southpaw Srisaket was cut over the left eye by a head clash in round three. 40-year-old Ruenroeng worked the eye landing straight rights in round four. After that, 33-year-old Srisaket amped up the pressure, despite the blood, while Ruenroeng boxed smartly. Scores were 97-94, 96-93, 99-91.

WBC #13 super bantamweight “Rock Man” Chain Worawut (11-0-1, 10 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jomar Fajado (17-17-2, 9 KOs).

WBC #14 flyweight Thananchai Charunphak (8-1, 6 KOs) dominated and kayoed rugged but overmatched Kwanchai Pliankhunthod (0-2) in round five. Time was 1:09.

Flyweight Danai Ngiabphukhiew (5-2) won a six round split decision over pro debuting 17-year-old Thanarat Saenphet.