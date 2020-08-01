August 1, 2020
Boxing Results

Srisaket defeats Ruenroeng

Two-time former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (48-5-1, 41 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over former IBF flyweight champion Amnat Ruenroeng (20-4, 6 KOs) in a fight at 120 lbs. with no spectators on Saturday at Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand. Southpaw Srisaket was cut over the left eye by a head clash in round three. 40-year-old Ruenroeng worked the eye landing straight rights in round four. After that, 33-year-old Srisaket amped up the pressure, despite the blood, while Ruenroeng boxed smartly. Scores were 97-94, 96-93, 99-91.

WBC #13 super bantamweight “Rock Man” Chain Worawut (11-0-1, 10 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jomar Fajado (17-17-2, 9 KOs).

WBC #14 flyweight Thananchai Charunphak (8-1, 6 KOs) dominated and kayoed rugged but overmatched Kwanchai Pliankhunthod (0-2) in round five. Time was 1:09.

Flyweight Danai Ngiabphukhiew (5-2) won a six round split decision over pro debuting 17-year-old Thanarat Saenphet.

Metz still unbeaten, defeats Syrowatka

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>