By David Finger

Fightnews.com® is sad to report the passing of longtime trainer and boxing manager John “Pops” Arthur (1950-2022) on January 16th. Although famously described as “the toughest man in America” by Men’s Journal Magazine in a feature story they did on him in 2018, Arthur was also known as an approachable and loveable father figure in the sport. For many, Arthur was arguably the most beloved figure in boxing, and everyone in the sport who had the pleasure of interacting with him lovingly referred to him as “Pops”.

“Pops” entered the business after having first lived what can only be described as a colorful and eventful life. Arthur spent time as an underground bareknuckle fighter (with a black belt in Karate and Tae Kwon Do), an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, a police officer, an undercover FBI agent, and even a bodyguard for Burt Reynolds. He relocated to Southern California and began working as a trainer, having teamed up with fitness personality Billy Blanks.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s Arthur began earning a reputation as a trainer who could succeed with fighters who sometimes were difficult to work with. Arthur worked with former champion Michael Nunn in the early 1990s and with popular brawler Lakva Sim, who in 2004 became the first Mongolian fighter to win a world title.

But it would be his work with James Toney that most fans remember him for, helping revitalize the career of the talented former middleweight champion. In 1997 Arthur began working with the then out-of-shape former champion, a move that helped Toney completely revitalize his career. Since then his resume has included some of the sport’s most recognizable fighters including former WBO 122-pound world champion Issac Dogboe.

Arthur founded the Legends Gym several years ago but a stroke last year that left him partially paralyzed and limited his ability to continue to work with fighters. Nonetheless, he remained a constant force in boxing and will remain one of the most memorable characters to ever be part of the Sweet Science. A Gofundme has been set up by the family of Arthur to help raise funds for his funeral at https://gofund.me/353379fd.