By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn is in negotiations with Lou DiBella who is the promoter of undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos for a fight in Australia in 2022

“There’s a lot of conversations between myself and Lou DiBella,” Hearn told DAZN. “The two promoters, we’re trying to figure out the structure of the deal, international TV, money being generated in Australia, etc. We’re in a decent place. I spoke to him this morning, 3AM his time, I think everybody involved wants to make the fight happen.

“In that respect, I think we’ve got a great chance to do so. We’re talking about the financials, which will be the make-or-break part. Devin has no problem going to Australia, obviously being vaccinated. It’s the fight to find the true undisputed champion of that division. Confident we can make the fight because it’s the fight that those parties want most.

“I don’t think George wants to wait for anything. He wants the biggest fights and to make as much money as he can. Waiting around is very dangerous, strike while it’s there, make big fights and money while it’s there. There will always be a cloud over this until that fight happens. It’s one of the best fights in boxing.”