ShoBox: The New Generation returns to Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. for the second time in two months on February 18. The main event will see undefeated lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz (14-0-1, 8 KOs) make his ShoBox debut against once-beaten Nahir Albright (14-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout. The co-feature matches ShoBox returnee Joe George (11-0, 7 KOs) facing Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout of unbeatens. The telecast opens with Philadelphia’s undefeated welterweight prospect Paul Kroll (9-0, 6 KOs) squaring off against Marquis Taylor (12-1-1, 1 KOs) in an eight-rounder. The three-fight telecast is promoted by King’s Promotions.