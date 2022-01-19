Former female world champions Terri Harper (11-1-1, 6 KOs) will face Heather Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight world title defense against Michael Conlan at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday March 12, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

Harper (11-1-1, 6 KOs) returns to the ring for her first fight following her beatdown loss to Alycia Baumgardner last November. Hardy last fought in May when she was outpointed by Jessica Camara over eight rounds.