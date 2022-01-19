By Karl Freitag

“It’s a big opportunity for me to show my talent, that I really can fight,” said WBA #13 rated heavyweight Jonathan Guidry during a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday. Guidry (17-0-2, 10 KOs) challenges WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) on January 29 in Warren, Ohio.

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s gonna go the distance,” said Guidry, “but we prepared ourselves for it just in case it happens that way. I don’t think nobody will make it past seven or eight rounds.

“He’s a big guy. He’s got a real good jab, but once we get around the jab, we’ve got to work in on him…I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for my whole life. We’ve been doing two times a day training and I lost easy like 30 pounds. I’m in way better shape. I feel a lot better, a lot stronger and we’re ready.

“I’m going to fight my heart out. I’m the underdog, so they might be overlooking me, which I hope, and we’re gonna shock them.”

Interestingly, Guidry revealed that he once fought Bryan in the amateurs, dropping a three round decision in 2011.

“We’ve got a lot more fights now. I believe I was an amateur fighting at like 215 at super heavyweight, so I was kind of small and he was big. Now I’m at 250, a lot smarter, a lot faster on my feet, and a lot stronger, so we’re ready.”