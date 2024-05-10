By Boxing Bob Newman

Due to inclement weather and flash flood warnings in San Juan this past Tuesday night, former two-time WBA Jr. Lightweight champion Samuel Serrano was unable to attend the Meet the Champs cocktail event. Disappointed but undeterred, this writer made arrangements through some of his local Boricua connections and the champ and his wife Marta were able to come to the host hotel Marriott today. The IBF convention was officially over and the board of directors was in a private meeting as is customary at the end of every convention.

However, this writer thought it would be rude to have the champ all to himself so we politely interrupted the meeting, much to the pleasure of President Daryl Peoples and the remaining board members, who all agreed unanimously to take a break and greet a champ and pose for photos. Serrano hugged and shook hands with everyone, then displayed some of his trademark “El Torbellino” (Whirlwind) speed by throwing a furious flurry of punches, to the joy of everyone on hand! A new, “Where Are They Now” interview will be forthcoming!