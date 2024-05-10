The main event features the winners from “Granite Chin Box Off” Semifinals #1 and #2.
Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole 173 vs. Russell Kimber 172
Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste 159 vs. Ricky Ford 156
Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle 277 vs. Santander Silgado 230
“Granite Chin Box Off” Super Middleweight Tournament Semifinals
Semifinal #1
Tony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi 168 vs. Ryan Clark 166
Semifinals #2
James “Pitbull” Perkins 167 vs. Bernard Joseph 168
“Iron” Greg Bono 159 vs. Tymar Miles 158
Jonathan de Pina 144 vs. Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey 146
Joe Bush 148 vs. Tracey Coppedge 146
Thomas Blumenfeld 143 vs. Igor Santos 142
Venue: Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts
Promoter: Granite Chin
TV: Bxngtv.com