Weights from Quincey, Massachusetts The main event features the winners from “Granite Chin Box Off” Semifinals #1 and #2. Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole 173 vs. Russell Kimber 172

Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste 159 vs. Ricky Ford 156

Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle 277 vs. Santander Silgado 230 “Granite Chin Box Off” Super Middleweight Tournament Semifinals

Semifinal #1

Tony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi 168 vs. Ryan Clark 166

Semifinals #2

James “Pitbull” Perkins 167 vs. Bernard Joseph 168 “Iron” Greg Bono 159 vs. Tymar Miles 158

Jonathan de Pina 144 vs. Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey 146

Joe Bush 148 vs. Tracey Coppedge 146

Thomas Blumenfeld 143 vs. Igor Santos 142 Venue: Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin

Hernandez, Lugo make weight Legendary Champ Samuel Serrano Visits IBF Board

