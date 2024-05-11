Hernandez, Lugo make weight Rocky Hernandez 129.9 vs. Daniel Lugo 129.5

(WBC super featherweight eliminator) Erika Cruz 121.1 vs. Nazarena Romero 121.5

(WBA female super bantamweight title) Randy Leon 140.3 vs. Misael Cabrera 139.8

Criztec Bazaldua 136.5 vs. Luis Fernando Ruiz 134.4

Leonardo Rubalcava 138.3 vs. Roberto Nevarez 139.4 Venue: Palenque de la Feria, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Lomachenko, Kambosos make weight Legendary Champ Samuel Serrano Visits IBF Board Like this: Like Loading...

