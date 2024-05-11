Rocky Hernandez 129.9 vs. Daniel Lugo 129.5
(WBC super featherweight eliminator)
Erika Cruz 121.1 vs. Nazarena Romero 121.5
(WBA female super bantamweight title)
Randy Leon 140.3 vs. Misael Cabrera 139.8
Criztec Bazaldua 136.5 vs. Luis Fernando Ruiz 134.4
Leonardo Rubalcava 138.3 vs. Roberto Nevarez 139.4
Venue: Palenque de la Feria, Aguascalientes, Mexico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
I was surprised that Cruz and Romero had a title fight scheduled when Cruz should have had a rematch with Rivas. Should be a good fight as well. Romero can pull this one off, so I won’t be surprised if the belts change hands.