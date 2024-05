Weights from Long Island Junior Yunan 167.2 vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna 168

(WBA Continental USA gold title) Ryan O’Rourke 146.4 vs. Michal Bulik 146

Ronny Reyes 130.6 vs. Yeuri Andujar 131.4

John McDonagh 166.2 vs. Tevin Terrance 168.6 Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Promoter: Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

TV: STARBOXING.TV Lomachenko, Kambosos make weight Hernandez, Lugo make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.