Vasyl Lomachenko 135 vs. George Kambosos 134.25
(IBF lightweight title)
Andrew Moloney 114.5 vs. Pedro Guevara 115
(WBC interim super flyweight)
Nina Hughes 117.5 vs. Cherneka Johnson 116.75
(WBA female bantamweight title)
Lucas Browne 272.1 vs. Hemi Ahio 238.6
Joseph Goodall 240.8 vs. Faiga Opelu 232.6
Imam Khataev 177.2 vs. Ricards Bolotniks 177
Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia
Promoter: DiBella Entertainment
TV: ESPN
Loma should win.
That’s my guy! Go Loma! I would like to see a knockout.
Killa, I think we’re getting one. Loma by stoppage late. Lomachenko will make a statement.
Kambosos looked a tad bit parched. Lomachenko looks like he made weight a little too easy. I forget that he’s coming up from featherweight, which was his natural weight. If the weight drain doesn’t affect Kambosos, we should have a decent fight until Loma breaks down the data he pulled from that long @$$ stare-down.
I had said easy UD for Lomachenko after a flash knockdown, but after the weigh-in and State down reaction from Kambosos, I’m going with Lomachenko tko either 10th or 11th round and keeping the early flash knockdown. George comes in the front door only and Vasily is way too wise for that. Side step, pop-pop, turn pop, jab, out the way all fight long.
That’s my final answer. LOL!!
Happy Friday and a happy early Mother’s Day to everyone here and your moms, sisters, wives etc.