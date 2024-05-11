Lomachenko, Kambosos make weight Vasyl Lomachenko 135 vs. George Kambosos 134.25

(IBF lightweight title) Andrew Moloney 114.5 vs. Pedro Guevara 115

(WBC interim super flyweight) Nina Hughes 117.5 vs. Cherneka Johnson 116.75

(WBA female bantamweight title) Lucas Browne 272.1 vs. Hemi Ahio 238.6

Joseph Goodall 240.8 vs. Faiga Opelu 232.6

Imam Khataev 177.2 vs. Ricards Bolotniks 177 Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

