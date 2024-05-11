Report/Photos: Damon Gonzalez

Undefeated welterweight Arnold Gonzalez (15-0, 6 KO’s) from New York, NY. became the WBA Fedecentro champion after defeating Esneiker “La Maravilla” Correa (15-5-1, 13 KO’s) from Los Teques, Venezuela, on Friday night at the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel, Niagara Falls, New York. For the most part, the fighters remained in the center of the ring trading big shots till Correa gassed out in round five and told referee Charlie Fitch he couldn’t continue.

Female super bantamweight Mikiah Kreps (8-0, 3 KO’s) from Niagara Falls, NY. Took a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-3, 2 KO’s) from Brooklyn, NY. Judges official scores were 78-74, 77-75, 79-73.

Super Bantamweight Alexander Castellano (10-1-2, 2 KO’s) from Tonawanda, NY, executed well in his six round unanimous decision victory over a very tough Miguel Carrizo (3-3-2, 2 KO’s) from Buenos Aries, Argentina. Judges official scores 59-55, 58-56, 59-55.

Lightweight Gerffred Ngayot (7-2, 6 KO’s) from Buffalo, NY. wasted no time jumping right on Luis “Artista” Perez (8-10, 5 KO’s) from Pueblo, MX. ending his night at the official time 2:01 seconds of the opening round by TKO stoppage.

In the opening bout of the night, unbeaten lightweight Anthony Bizzarro (8-0, 5 KO’s) from Erie, PA. Scored a six round unanimous decision over Carlos “Zurdo”Aguilera Martinez (13-22, 6 KO’s) from Managua, Nicaragua. Judges official scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.

Bantamweight Samir Alowbali (2-0, 2 KO’s) from Anherest, NY. applied too much pressure on Josh Aarons (0-5) from Williamsport, PA. hitting him with multiple shots prompting the referee to stop the fight at the end of round one after Aarons threw up in his corner.

After four hard fought rounds, Edgar Macz Sagui (1-0) from Guatemala City, Guatemala, won his pro debut by majority decision win over Michael Vega (2-2) from Niagara Falls, NY. Judges scores were 39-37, 39-37, 38-38 in favor for Sagui.

Super Welterweight Alexander Hernandez (5-0, 2 KO’s) from Miami, Florida, applied hard pressure on Tivan Young (1-9) from Charlotte, NC. ending his night at the official time of 2:51 seconds of round two by way of TKO.

The card was presented by All Star Boxing, Inc. and broadcast worldwide on ESPN Knockout.