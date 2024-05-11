By Mark Vaz

One of boxing’s true nice guys, Art Jimmerson, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday in Los Angeles. On his way to work at the UFC gym where he was employed as a trainer, he passed out in his car at a stop sign, and never regained consciousness, succumbing to what was likely an aneurism or heart attack.

Jimmerson was born and raised in St. Louis, taking up boxing in middle school where he was bullied. Losing his first 8 amateur bouts, he went on to win the National Golden Gloves title in 1983. Turning pro as an outstanding prospect, Jimmerson’s career brought him all over the world, facing numerous top contenders and champs. His 1988 win over Lenny LaPaglia in New York City was Madison Square Garden’s fight of the year.

His most memorable ring appearance was not in boxing, but in the first UFC event, facing Royce Gracie. Sporting one boxing glove, he became famous for the look, even lending his image to a best-selling bobble head.

Art’s close friend and manager, Steve Frank, stated that he would truly be missed. Managing Jimmerson’s career as well as utilizing his skills on Frank’s numerous boxing events in St. Louis, Jimmerson was also Godfather to Frank’s two sons, Sam and Charlie.