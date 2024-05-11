Unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight Mourad Aliev (11-0, 8 KOs) had no problems with Dilan Prasovic (17-4, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at Motorworld in Cologne, Germany. Aliev dropped Prosovic in round two and twice in round three to end it. Time was 2:43. Aliev retained his WBC silver international silver title.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jose Larduet (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a fourth round KO against Luis Jose Marin Garcia (15-6, 10 KOs). Larduet needs to step up the competition.

WBC #15 super middleweight Serhat Guler (6-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Carlos Galvan (20-13-2, 19 KOs) with a body shot in round three.